Multinational special operations forces conduct maritime interdiction operations training at TRADEWINDS 25

Members of the U.S. and Colombian special operations forces prepare to board a boat during combined maritime interdiction training at TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) April 30, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Timicia GeorgePetrus) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out faces.)