    Multinational special operations forces conduct maritime interdiction operations training at TRADEWINDS 25

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Multinational special operations forces conduct maritime interdiction operations training at TRADEWINDS 25

    TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Timicia GeorgePetrus 

    U.S. Army South

    Members of the U.S. and Colombian special operations forces prepare to board a boat during combined maritime interdiction training at TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) April 30, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Timicia GeorgePetrus) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out faces.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 10:22
    Photo ID: 9012731
    VIRIN: 250430-Z-DE525-9885
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: TT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational special operations forces conduct maritime interdiction operations training at TRADEWINDS 25 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Timicia GeorgePetrus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Operations Forces
    U.S. Southern Command
    maritime interdiction
    TW25
    TRADEWINDS 25
    Multinational Maritime Operations

