31st MEU | Night Mechanized Raid

U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct decontamination procedures during a simulated force-on-force night mechanized raid as part of MEU Exercise at Combat Town, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2025. The purpose of the exercise was to create a challenging, realistic training environment with the integration of the newly fielded Amphibious Combat Vehicle that produces combat-ready forces in urban terrain. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)