U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct decontamination procedures during a simulated force-on-force night mechanized raid as part of MEU Exercise at Combat Town, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2025. The purpose of the exercise was to create a challenging, realistic training environment with the integration of the newly fielded Amphibious Combat Vehicle that produces combat-ready forces in urban terrain. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 08:43
|Photo ID:
|9012651
|VIRIN:
|250502-M-TU861-1536
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|36.1 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|6
This work, 31st MEU | Night Mechanized Raid [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Angel Diaz Montes De Oca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.