    31st MEU | Night Mechanized Raid [Image 15 of 15]

    31st MEU | Night Mechanized Raid

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct decontamination procedures during a simulated force-on-force night mechanized raid as part of MEU Exercise at Combat Town, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2025. The purpose of the exercise was to create a challenging, realistic training environment with the integration of the newly fielded Amphibious Combat Vehicle that produces combat-ready forces in urban terrain. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

