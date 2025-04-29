USS Michael Monsoor Sailors Receive Tugboat Familiarization Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250429-N-IE405-1089 APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 29, 2025) Lt. Andrew Cowles, from Clinton Township, Michigan, assigned to the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), practices efficient tugboat maneuvering during tugboat familiarization training in Apra Harbor, April 29, 2025. Highly skilled Sailors safeguard our seas, ensuring the safe passage of all vessels, including forward-deployed and visiting ships. USS Michael Monsoor is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)