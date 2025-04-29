Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Michael Monsoor Sailors Receive Tugboat Familiarization Training [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Michael Monsoor Sailors Receive Tugboat Familiarization Training

    GUAM

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250429-N-IE405-1089 APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 29, 2025) Ensign Emily Robinson, from San Diego, assigned to the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), practices efficient tugboat maneuvering during tugboat familiarization training in the Apra Harbor, April 29, 2025. Highly skilled Sailors safeguard our seas, ensuring the safe passage of all vessels, including forward-deployed and visiting ships. USS Michael Monsoor is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    TAGS

    tugboat
    Guam
    Apra Harbor
    USS Michael Monsoor
    tugboat familiarization training

