31st MEU conducts TRAP during MEUEX

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jake Bailey, an infantry Marine with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, posts security with an M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle while conducting a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft Personnel simulation as a part of MEU Exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 3, 2025. The TRAP simulation showcased advanced trauma life support capabilities and evaluated the platoon’s rapid response and recovery tactics of downed aircraft, personnel and equipment in isolated locations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. Bailey is a native of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)