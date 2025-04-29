Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU conducts TRAP during MEUEX

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Josue EscalanteRodriguez, an infantry Marine with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, performs a radio communications check inside of a Light Armored Vehicle while conducting a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft Personnel simulation as a part of MEU Exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 3, 2025. The TRAP simulation showcased advanced trauma life support capabilities and evaluated the platoon’s rapid response and recovery tactics of downed aircraft, personnel and equipment in isolated locations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. EscalanteRodriguez is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 23:07
    Photo ID: 9012347
    VIRIN: 250503-M-EC903-1041
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.16 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON, US
    MEUEX
    Patrol
    Readiness
    Lethal
    INDOPACIFIC
    M27 IAR

