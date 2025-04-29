Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey, New York OCS Candidates Train with Albanian, Kosovar Cadets in Fifth Annual Field Exercise

    ALBANIA

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Capt. Kyle Marr 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    New Jersey and New York Officer Candidates conduct Situational Tactical Exercise lanes with cadets from Albania and Kosovo. The New Jersey National Guard and Albanian have been partners for over 20 years in the U.S. Department of Defense State Partnership Program.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 21:59
    Photo ID: 9012340
    VIRIN: 250424-A-QL391-2208
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: AL
    New York National Guard
    New Jersey National Guard

