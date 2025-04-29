New Jersey, New York OCS Candidates Train with Albanian, Kosovar Cadets in Fifth Annual Field Exercise

RRETH-GRETH, Albania – For the fifth consecutive year, officer candidates from the New Jersey and New York Army National Guard traveled to Albania to conduct a field training exercise with cadets from the Albanian Military Academy. This FTX is part of the New Jersey National Guard’s long-standing participation in the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program with the Albanian Armed Forces. From April 19 to April 30, 2025, officer candidates and cadets put their tactical and leadership skills to the test while leading mixed squads composed of U.S. peers and cadets from Albania and Kosovo. This year’s event also featured collaboration with cadre from the Colorado and Connecticut National Guards, further strengthening inter-state and international ties.



Upon arrival in Albania, OCS candidates spent several days leading their squads through Situational Tactical Exercise “lanes.” These lanes included movement to contact, knocking out a bunker, squad attacks, conducting ambushes, reacting to ambushes, and reconnaissance missions. The varied challenges are designed and evaluated by OCS cadre to sharpen candidates’ decision-making skills under pressure and build battle-drill proficiency.



Albanian Armed Forces leadership emphasized the importance of integrating cadets into mixed squads to promote effective communication and leadership in dynamic environments.



“All of the participants in this exercise learned from each other and it’s important to continue to build on the progress we made here,” said Maj. Besnik Tusha, Head of Tactics at the Albanian Armed Forces Academy. “Planning and executing this training mission with our American counterparts is a great opportunity to strengthen our relationship.”



Beyond tactical exercises, candidates and cadets participated in cultural visits to the cities of Berat and Durres, exploring historical landmarks such as the Durres Amphitheater and the Berat Castle. These cultural exchanges provided additional bonding opportunities that enriched the training experience.



For many U.S. Officer Candidates, this marked the first opportunity to apply classroom instruction in a realistic, multinational field environment. “At first the language barrier seemed to be an obstacle,” said Officer Candidate James Kemp of New Jersey’s OCS Class 68, “but it ultimately helped with dissemination in the field by having to give clear tasks.”



The success of the 2025 training iteration underscores the enduring value of the State Partnership Program and its role in preparing future leaders for the demands of multinational cooperation.



“Training events like this are great for strengthening our relationship with our Albanian partners,” said Maj. Pedro Zamora, commander of the New Jersey Army National Guard OCS. “This year was unique with the addition of Kosovo’s participation and our collaboration with OCS cadre from New York, Connecticut, and Colorado National Guard. It’s exciting to see the expansion of this exercise year to year and I would love to see it continue.”

