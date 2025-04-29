Hope on the Horizon: USACE Assists Fire Survivors in Recovery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lawrence and Melanie Pruitt stand on the remains of their property following the Eaton Fires. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District is assisting the couple by clearing debris and hazardous materials, allowing them to begin the rebuilding process. This mission is part of a broader federal effort to help affected residents recover and return to their communities. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Marti Allen).



USACE is actively working in partnership with Los Angeles County, CalOES, FEMA and other partners to support the Southern California wildfire recovery efforts. USACE currently has more than 450 personnel on site and around 3,000 contractors actively supporting our local, state and FEMA partners to support survivors impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires Jan. 7. This includes engineers, debris removal crews, safety officers, quality assurance specialists and more from across the nation. Additionally, there are more than 200 crews working 12-hour days, seven days a week for the express purpose of removing debris to mitigate risk to public health, protecting the environment and speeding community recovery.