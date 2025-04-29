Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Maisey Accepts Responsibility of the 116 CBT [Image 28 of 30]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Maisey Accepts Responsibility of the 116 CBT

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Maisey accepts responsibility as the senior enlisted leader of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team from Command Sgt. Maj. Travis McCallum during a change of responsibility ceremony held May 3, 2025, on the parade field at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The ceremony signifies the formal transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability between senior noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

