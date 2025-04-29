Command Sgt. Maj. Maisey Accepts Responsibility of the 116 CBT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Maisey accepts responsibility as the senior enlisted leader of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team from Command Sgt. Maj. Travis McCallum during a change of responsibility ceremony held May 3, 2025, on the parade field at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The ceremony signifies the formal transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability between senior noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)