U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Maisey accepts responsibility as the senior enlisted leader of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team from Command Sgt. Maj. Travis McCallum during a change of responsibility ceremony held May 3, 2025, on the parade field at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The ceremony signifies the formal transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability between senior noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 17:40
|Photo ID:
|9012221
|VIRIN:
|250503-Z-VT588-1574
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|28.5 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Maisey Accepts Responsibility of the 116 CBT [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.