Region IV Best Warrior 2025

Indiana Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Zachary K. Green, an infantry weapons squad leader with Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 134th Infantry Regiment (Airborne), 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 36th Infantry Division, maneuvers an obstacle during the confidence course portion of the National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 3, 2025. Soldiers were evaluated on their ability to maneuver through obstacles in a timely and efficient manner during the confidence course event. The National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin compete in various warrior skill challenges, with the selected winners advancing to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)