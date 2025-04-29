Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Region IV Best Warrior 2025 [Image 5 of 6]

    Region IV Best Warrior 2025

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Indiana Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Zachary K. Green, an infantry weapons squad leader with Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 134th Infantry Regiment (Airborne), 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 36th Infantry Division, maneuvers an obstacle during the confidence course portion of the National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 3, 2025. Soldiers were evaluated on their ability to maneuver through obstacles in a timely and efficient manner during the confidence course event. The National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin compete in various warrior skill challenges, with the selected winners advancing to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    National Guard
    Region IV
    112MPAD
    Best Warrior Competition 2025
    BWC25

