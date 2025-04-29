Region IV Best Warrior 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Illinois Army National Guard Spc. Nathan C. Johnson, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist with 135th Chemical Company, 44th Chemical Battalion, 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, maneuvers an obstacle during the confidence course portion of the National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 3, 2025. Soldiers were evaluated on their ability to maneuver through obstacles in a timely and efficient manner during the confidence course event. The National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin compete in various warrior skill challenges, with the selected winners advancing to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)