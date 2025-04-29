Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Big Hug, Big Day [Image 6 of 6]

    Big Hug, Big Day

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Maj. Nathan Wallin 

    Minnesota National Guard

    CW5 James Funk hugs his wife, Ann, as his daughter Elizabeth looks on moments after his his final flight at the Minnesota National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in St. Paul, MN, Friday April 25, 2025. A native of Des Moines, Iowa, Funk began his military career in 1990 with the Iowa National Guard. He’s been an Army Aviator since 1992, and joined the Minnesota National Guard in 2017. (Air National Guard photo by Maj. Nathan T. Wallin)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 16:27
    Photo ID: 9012150
    VIRIN: 250425-Z-ON144-3175
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
    Hometown: DES MOINES, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

