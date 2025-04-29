Big Hug, Big Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CW5 James Funk hugs his wife, Ann, as his daughter Elizabeth looks on moments after his his final flight at the Minnesota National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in St. Paul, MN, Friday April 25, 2025. A native of Des Moines, Iowa, Funk began his military career in 1990 with the Iowa National Guard. He’s been an Army Aviator since 1992, and joined the Minnesota National Guard in 2017. (Air National Guard photo by Maj. Nathan T. Wallin)