    Water Salute [Image 5 of 6]

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Maj. Nathan Wallin 

    Minnesota National Guard

    An Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter, flown by CW5 James Funk, gets a ceremonial post-flight water salute by the St. Paul Fire Department at the Minnesota National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in St. Paul, MN, Friday April 25, 2025. The flight was Funk’s final flight before his retirement from the Minnesota National Guard. A native of Des Moines, Iowa, Funk began his military career in 1990 with the Iowa National Guard. He’s been an Army Aviator since 1992, and joined the Minnesota National Guard in 2017. (Air National Guard photo by Maj. Nathan T. Wallin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 16:27
    Photo ID: 9012149
    VIRIN: 250425-Z-ON144-3075
    Resolution: 5526x3684
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
    Hometown: DES MOINES, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water Salute [Image 6 of 6], by Maj. Nathan Wallin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    soldier
    Minnesota
    National Guard
    Black Hawk

