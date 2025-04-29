Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter, flown by CW5 James Funk, gets a ceremonial post-flight water salute by the St. Paul Fire Department at the Minnesota National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in St. Paul, MN, Friday April 25, 2025. The flight was Funk’s final flight before his retirement from the Minnesota National Guard. A native of Des Moines, Iowa, Funk began his military career in 1990 with the Iowa National Guard. He’s been an Army Aviator since 1992, and joined the Minnesota National Guard in 2017. (Air National Guard photo by Maj. Nathan T. Wallin)