NJNG Hold Final Formation for Newly Retired Service Members

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Mark A. Leonard, the State Command Sergeant Major of the New Jersey National Guard, dismisses the formation for the last time in their careers at the Bordentown Armory in Bordentown, New Jersey, May 3, 2025. The Last Formation ceremony recognizes Soldiers and their families who are departing or starting a much-deserved retirement from military service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Martinez)