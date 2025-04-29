Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJNG Hold Final Formation for Newly Retired Service Members [Image 5 of 9]

    NJNG Hold Final Formation for Newly Retired Service Members

    BORDENTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Martinez 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Arthur Roscoe, Director of the Joint Staff, New Jersey National Guard and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark A. Leonard, the State Command Sergeant Major of the New Jersey National Guard, hold a Last Formation ceremony at the Bordentown Armory in Bordentown, New Jersey, May 3, 2025. The Last Formation ceremony recognizes Soldiers and their families who are departing or starting a much-deserved retirement from military service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Martinez)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Location: BORDENTOWN, NEW JERSEY, US
    Retirement
    NJARNG
    Bordentown
    Final Formation

