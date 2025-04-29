NJNG Hold Final Formation for Newly Retired Service Members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Arthur Roscoe, Director of the Joint Staff, New Jersey National Guard and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark A. Leonard, the State Command Sergeant Major of the New Jersey National Guard, hold a Last Formation ceremony at the Bordentown Armory in Bordentown, New Jersey, May 3, 2025. The Last Formation ceremony recognizes Soldiers and their families who are departing or starting a much-deserved retirement from military service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Martinez)