Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Raymond L. Hyland Jr., 171st Air Refueling Wing commander, and Mike Cassling, a representative of the Strategic Command Consultation Committee, exchange a coin and a patch during the Omaha Trophy presentation ceremony at 171st ARW, Pennsylvania Air National Guard Base, May 1, 2025. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of United States Strategic Command, and Cassling presented the 171st ARW with the 2024 Omaha Trophy for demonstrating the highest performance standards in USSTRATCOM’s Global Operations mission area. The Omaha Trophy is presented to the top military units supporting USSTRATCOM’s strategic deterrence mission for their exceptional performance in the categories of intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missile submarines, strategic bombers, and global operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 08:36
    Photo ID: 9011806
    VIRIN: 250501-Z-OK627-1075
    Resolution: 4024x2874
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW
    Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW
    Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW
    Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW
    Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW
    Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW
    Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW
    Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW
    Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW
    Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    STRATCOM
    Omaha Award
    171ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download