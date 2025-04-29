Omaha Trophy Presentation at the 171st ARW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of United States Strategic Command, Col. Raymond L. Hyland Jr., 171st Air Refueling Wing commander, and Mike Cassling, a representative of the Strategic Command Consultation Committee, pose with the Omaha Trophy during a presentation ceremony at the 171st ARW, Pennsylvania Air National Guard base, May 1, 2025. During the ceremony, Cotton and Cassling presented the 171st ARW with the 2024 Omaha Trophy for demonstrating the highest performance standards in USSTRATCOM’s Global Operations mission area. The Omaha Trophy is presented to the top military units supporting USSTRATCOM’s strategic deterrence mission for their exceptional performance in the categories of intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missile submarines, strategic bombers, and global operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)