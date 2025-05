Lee County Students, Future Armed Forces Recognized

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT MYERS, Fla. (April 2, 2025) Future Sailor Abraham Alarjameh, left, poses for a photo with his recruiter, Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Tyler Laffin, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, after a presentation in honor of 130 Lee County high school seniors with commitments to military service and military academies, held at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, May 2. Navy Talent Acquistion Group (NTAG) Miami Sailors supported their future Sailors during the event. NTAG Miami has recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)