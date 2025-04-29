Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lee County Students, Future Armed Forces Recognized [Image 6 of 7]

    Lee County Students, Future Armed Forces Recognized

    FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    FORT MYERS, Fla. (April 2, 2025) Lee County high school seniors with commitments to military service pose for a photo with their recruiters after a presentation honoring them, held at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, May 2. Navy Talent Acquistion Group (NTAG) Miami Sailors supported their future Sailors during the event. NTAG Miami has recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 04:16
    Photo ID: 9011746
    VIRIN: 250502-N-RF885-1072
    Resolution: 1000x666
    Size: 482 KB
    Location: FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Lee County Students, Future Armed Forces Recognized [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lee County Students, Future Armed Forces Recognized
    USMC
    FLORIDA
    COMMUNITY
    AMERICAS NAVY
    CLASS OF 2025
    LEE COUNTY SCHOOLS

