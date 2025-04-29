A Room for Closure: Inside DPAA's Sacred Space

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A photo of the Family Viewing Room inside the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 2, 2025. After an identification has been made, the family of the service member is invited to this room to view the remains of their loved one in private space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)