    A Room for Closure: Inside DPAA's Sacred Space [Image 3 of 3]

    A Room for Closure: Inside DPAA's Sacred Space

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR- HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    A photo of the Family Viewing Room inside the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 2, 2025. After an identification has been made, the family of the service member is invited to this room to view the remains of their loved one in private space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 22:56
    Photo ID: 9011663
    VIRIN: 250502-F-CQ002-1002
    Resolution: 5983x3981
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR- HICKAM, HAWAII, US
