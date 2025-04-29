A photo of the Family Viewing Room inside the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 2, 2025. After an identification has been made, the family of the service member is invited to this room to view the remains of their loved one in private space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 22:56
|Photo ID:
|9011663
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-CQ002-1002
|Resolution:
|5983x3981
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR- HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Room for Closure: Inside DPAA's Sacred Space [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Room for Closure: Inside DPAA's Sacred Space
No keywords found.