Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Room for Closure: Inside DPAA's Sacred Space [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Room for Closure: Inside DPAA's Sacred Space

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Keion Jackson 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    An exterior view of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency family viewing room from the building’s atrium April 25, 2025, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI. Centered in the middle of the building, the viewing room serves as a solemn and dignified space where families can witness the return of their loved ones who have been missing in action. This room is considered the heart of the DPAA facility, symbolizing the culmination of the agency's mission to account for missing U.S. service members. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keion Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 22:56
    Photo ID: 9011662
    VIRIN: 250425-A-HF807-1029
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Room for Closure: Inside DPAA's Sacred Space [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Keion Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Room for Closure: Inside DPAA's Sacred Space
    A Room for Closure: Inside DPAA's Sacred Space
    A Room for Closure: Inside DPAA's Sacred Space

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Room for Closure: Inside DPAA's Sacred Space

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download