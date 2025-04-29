A Room for Closure: Inside DPAA's Sacred Space

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An exterior view of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency family viewing room from the building’s atrium April 25, 2025, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI. Centered in the middle of the building, the viewing room serves as a solemn and dignified space where families can witness the return of their loved ones who have been missing in action. This room is considered the heart of the DPAA facility, symbolizing the culmination of the agency's mission to account for missing U.S. service members. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keion Jackson)