NCTF-RH Installation of Groundwater Monitoring Well

A Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) contractor operates a soil coring drill rig during a groundwater monitoring well installation at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, April 24, 2025. The Navy’s expansive well network in and around Red Hill provides valuable geologic and groundwater flow data in order to guide future monitoring and modeling efforts at RHBFSF. Charged with the safe decommissioning of RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)