Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCTF-RH Installation of Groundwater Monitoring Well [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NCTF-RH Installation of Groundwater Monitoring Well

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    A Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) contractor operates a soil coring drill rig during a groundwater monitoring well installation at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, April 24, 2025. The Navy’s expansive well network in and around Red Hill provides valuable geologic and groundwater flow data in order to guide future monitoring and modeling efforts at RHBFSF. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 22:10
    Photo ID: 9011647
    VIRIN: 250424-N-IS471-1027
    Resolution: 6153x4672
    Size: 993.56 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTF-RH Installation of Groundwater Monitoring Well [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCTF-RH Installation of Groundwater Monitoring Well
    NCTF-RH Installation of Groundwater Monitoring Well
    NCTF-RH Installation of Groundwater Monitoring Well
    NCTF-RH Installation of Groundwater Monitoring Well

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fuel
    Hawaii
    water quality
    RHBFSF
    NCTF-RH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download