    290th JCSS conducts weapons training [Image 7 of 14]

    290th JCSS conducts weapons training

    MACDILL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Dan Prilliam, a communicator with 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron, assesses a target during weapons training at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., May 1, 2025. The 290th JCSS conducted the event as part of their annual training. Guardsmen honed their skills with the M4 Carbine and SIG Sauer M18 while enhancing their capabilities to deploy as tactical communications Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 20:44
    Photo ID: 9011563
    VIRIN: 250501-F-RH401-7445
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.14 MB
    Location: MACDILL, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 290th JCSS conducts weapons training [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    290th JCSS

