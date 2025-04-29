290th JCSS conducts weapons training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Air National Guard Airmen with 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron participate in weapons training at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., May 1, 2025. The 290th JCSS conducted the event as part of their annual training. Guardsmen honed their skills with the M4 Carbine and SIG Sauer M18 while enhancing their capabilities to deploy as tactical communications Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)