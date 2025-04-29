Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RSG pistol range [Image 12 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RSG pistol range

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard fire M17 pistols during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 2, 2025. Soldiers routinely practice with their weapons to maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 16:02
    Photo ID: 9010974
    VIRIN: 250502-Z-IK914-9158
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RSG pistol range [Image 18 of 18], by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    213th RSG pistol range
    RSG pistol range
    RSG pistol range
    RSG pistol range
    RSG pistol range
    RSG pistol range
    RSG pistol range
    RSG pistol range
    RSG pistol range
    RSG pistol range
    RSG pistol range
    RSG pistol range
    RSG pistol range
    RSG pistol range
    RSG pistol range
    RSG pistol range
    RSG pistol range
    RSG pistol range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    readiness
    213th Regional Support Group
    M17 pistol
    Firing range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download