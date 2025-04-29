RSG pistol range

U.S. Soldiers with the 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard fire M17 pistols during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 2, 2025. Soldiers routinely practice with their weapons to maintain combat readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)
