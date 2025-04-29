Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Voluteer Helicopter work [Image 2 of 2]

    Voluteer Helicopter work

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by John Hamilton 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    Mark Carl, who works for the AMCOM Combined logistics command with his favorite historic aircraft, the AH-56 Cheyenne attack helicopter. Carl volunteers with several organizations on an off post including the museum working on helicopters and coordinating other volunteers, and in the region with Life South working on blood drives.

    Novosel Garden Improvements
    Voluteer Helicopter work

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Novosel Volunteers supporting the Soldier and Wiregrass

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Museum
    IMCOM
    AMCOM

