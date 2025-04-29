Mark Carl, who works for the AMCOM Combined logistics command with his favorite historic aircraft, the AH-56 Cheyenne attack helicopter. Carl volunteers with several organizations on an off post including the museum working on helicopters and coordinating other volunteers, and in the region with Life South working on blood drives.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 14:26
|Photo ID:
|9010613
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-UY615-7151
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Voluteer Helicopter work [Image 2 of 2], by John Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Novosel Volunteers supporting the Soldier and Wiregrass
No keywords found.