Staff Sgt. Morgan Stoll with one of the planters he built for the Fort Novosel Community Garden. Stoll’s skills with woodworking have been a well-received improvement to the garden.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 14:26
|Photo ID:
|9010612
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-UY615-2256
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Novosel Garden Improvements [Image 2 of 2], by John Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Novosel Volunteers supporting the Soldier and Wiregrass
No keywords found.