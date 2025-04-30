2025 04 30 AEWE Selby Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE) conducts platoon and company level force-on-force training utilizing cutting-edge Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) technology April 30, 2025 at Selby MOUT site on Fort Benning, Georgia. AEWE 25, hosted by the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning, in collaboration with U.S. Army Futures Command and the MCoE Maneuver Battle Lab, is a 45-day exercise that provides the Army, industry leaders, and international partners a platform to collaboratively test and validate cutting-edge technologies that will shape the future of warfare. This year, U.S. Soldiers will exercise alongside allied forces from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, fostering interoperability and sharing vital tactics to improve joint mission effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)