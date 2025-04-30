Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 04 30 AEWE Selby Day [Image 22 of 28]

    2025 04 30 AEWE Selby Day

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    The Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE) conducts platoon and company level force-on-force training utilizing cutting-edge Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) technology April 30, 2025 at Selby MOUT site on Fort Benning, Georgia. AEWE 25, hosted by the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning, in collaboration with U.S. Army Futures Command and the MCoE Maneuver Battle Lab, is a 45-day exercise that provides the Army, industry leaders, and international partners a platform to collaboratively test and validate cutting-edge technologies that will shape the future of warfare. This year, U.S. Soldiers will exercise alongside allied forces from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, fostering interoperability and sharing vital tactics to improve joint mission effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)

    This work, 2025 04 30 AEWE Selby Day [Image 28 of 28], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Benning
    Maneuver Center of Excellence
    Maneuver Battle Lab
    Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment
    Patrick A. Albright
    U.S. Army Futures Command

