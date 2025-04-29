Senator Alsobrooks gets firsthand look at Walter Reed’s advanced care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland meets Samuel Kenyon (right), of the U.S. Coast Guard, in the Military Advanced Training Center at Walter Reed, where he and other patients receive physical therapy to help them adapt to their new abilities to improve their overall quality of life. U.S. Army Maj. Ajus Ninan (left), department chief of Walter Reed’s Warrior and Family Coordination Cell, looks on.