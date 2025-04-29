Retired Army Col. (Dr.) Paul Pasquina (left), chief of the Department of Rehabilitation at Walter Reed, and Walter Reed’s Assistant Chief of Staff Terri Lavoie (right) welcome U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on April 16, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 11:20
|Photo ID:
|9010037
|VIRIN:
|250502-D-AB123-1000
|Resolution:
|2700x1791
|Size:
|864.57 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senator Alsobrooks gets firsthand look at Walter Reed’s advanced care [Image 2 of 2], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Senator Alsobrooks gets firsthand look at Walter Reed’s advanced care
No keywords found.