    Temporary water treatment facility at Burnett reservoir [Image 16 of 16]

    Temporary water treatment facility at Burnett reservoir

    BLACK MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Makenzie Leonard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    To help manage turbidity in the drinking water pulled from Burnett Reservoir. The facility was built by the Corps of Engineers and has the capacity to keep drinking water available if one of the other regional water treatment facilities stops working. (U.S. Army photo by Makenzie Leonard)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 11:04
    Photo ID: 9010031
    VIRIN: 250501-A-VB771-1112
    Resolution: 6413x4275
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: BLACK MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    USACE
    Wilmington District
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Helene24

