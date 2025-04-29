Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Storm damage from Hurricane Helene near Lake Tahoma [Image 15 of 16]

    Storm damage from Hurricane Helene near Lake Tahoma

    LAKE TAHOMA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Makenzie Leonard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Mudslide and flooding damage to roads north of Lake Tahoma. (U.S. Army photo by Makenzie Leonard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 11:04
    Photo ID: 9010030
    VIRIN: 250501-A-VB771-1073
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.24 MB
    Location: LAKE TAHOMA, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Storm damage from Hurricane Helene near Lake Tahoma [Image 16 of 16], by Makenzie Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Wilmington District
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Helene24

