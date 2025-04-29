Thunderbirds arrive at SJAFB for Wings Over Wayne 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird touches down at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 01, 2025. The arrival was in preparation for Wings Over Wayne 2025. Formed in 1953, the Thunderbirds are the Air Force’s premier aerial demonstration team, showcasing precision flying and the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)