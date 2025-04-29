Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds arrive at SJAFB for Wings Over Wayne 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    Thunderbirds arrive at SJAFB for Wings Over Wayne 2025

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force Thunderbird touches down at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 01, 2025. The arrival was in preparation for Wings Over Wayne 2025. Formed in 1953, the Thunderbirds are the Air Force’s premier aerial demonstration team, showcasing precision flying and the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 08:15
    Photo ID: 9009666
    VIRIN: 250501-F-SD514-1393
    Resolution: 3488x2325
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds arrive at SJAFB for Wings Over Wayne 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    15th Air Force
    WingsOverWayne
    WOW25
    WoWNC
    wingsoverwayne2025

