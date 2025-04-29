Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds arrive at SJAFB for Wings Over Wayne 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    Thunderbirds arrive at SJAFB for Wings Over Wayne 2025

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive in their signature F-16 Fighting Falcons at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 01, 2025. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a highly maneuverable multirole frontline fighter known for its speed and agility. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)

    4th Fighter Wing
    WingsOverWayne
    WOW25
    WoWNC
    wingsoverwayne2025

