The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive in their signature F-16 Fighting Falcons at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 01, 2025. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a highly maneuverable multirole frontline fighter known for its speed and agility. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 08:15
|Photo ID:
|9009664
|VIRIN:
|250501-F-SD514-1179
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.72 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds arrive at SJAFB for Wings Over Wayne 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.