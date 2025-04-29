The Return of the Lopezes

From left, Airman 1st class Ramon Lopez, 31st Fighter Wing emergency actions controller and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Lopez, 31st Maintenance Group chief, pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Apr. 15, 2025. This is Chief Lopez’s second tour at Aviano, this time serving alongside his son. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
|04.15.2025
|05.02.2025 05:36
|9009572
|250415-F-TO640-1001
|8256x5504
|2.99 MB
|IT
|7
|0
