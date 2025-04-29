Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Return of the Lopezes [Image 3 of 4]

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, Airman 1st class Ramon Lopez, 31st Fighter Wing emergency actions controller and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Lopez, 31st Maintenance Group chief, pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Apr. 15, 2025. This is Chief Lopez’s second tour at Aviano, this time serving alongside his son. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 05:36
    Photo ID: 9009572
    VIRIN: 250415-F-TO640-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: IT
    This work, The Return of the Lopezes [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano
    31FW
    31MXG
    Powered By Airmen

