The Return of the Lopezes

Military service is a massive sacrifice made by those courageous enough to put service before self. For the Lopez family, that commitment is generational. At Aviano Air Base, the bond between service and family takes on a whole new meaning. Service is not just a job; it’s a family business.

Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Lopez, 31st Maintenance Group chief, began his journey at Aviano AB in 2011 as a Tech. Sgt. assigned to the 510th aircraft maintenance unit as an airframe propulsion and gear section chief. At the time, his son, Ramon, was in the first grade and would watch as his father served in the world’s greatest Air Force and turned wrenches on the flightline. His father’s passion for executing the mission would inevitably lead Ramon down a similar path.

In 2022, Ramon Lopez enlisted in the United States Air Force as an all-domain command and control operations emergency actions controller. Following basic training and technical school, he arrived at his first duty station at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

Two years later, Ramon was notified that he would be stationed at Aviano, where his father was coincidentally on a second tour. This time would be different because he would be serving with his father as Airman 1st Class Lopez.

“It was weird the first week or two here, seeing the school and going around town seeing places we used to eat,” said A1C Lopez. “I’d say the coolest part is being a part of the mission now and seeing [everything behind the scenes] I wasn’t aware of when I was a kid.”

Despite the duo having the incredible opportunity to serve together, this unique case comes with its own set of challenges.

“There’s always going to be a perception, you can’t change those things,” explained Chief Lopez. “But I think his work stands for itself. His leadership can attest to what he’s doing based on who he is as a person and not who he’s associated with.”

A1C Lopez quickly obtained his certification as an emergency actions controller shortly after arriving on station. Given 90 days to complete this task, he earned his certification from the 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, Col. Beau Diers, in a record-breaking 14 days. A1C Lopez currently holds the record at Aviano Air Base for the fastest certification obtainer to date, wasting no time creating a name for himself outside of his father’s success.

The Lopez duo has been afforded an opportunity many others will never get the chance to experience; an opportunity to serve side by side, in defense of the United States of America. Having the opportunity to serve and make a difference as father and son is nothing short of one in a million.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2025 Date Posted: 05.02.2025 05:36 Story ID: 496787 Location: IT Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Return of the Lopezes, by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.