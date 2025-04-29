Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Admiral Doug Verissimo Visit [Image 5 of 6]

    Rear Admiral Doug Verissimo Visit

    ITALY

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (May 1, 2025) - Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, left, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, speaks with Sailors assigned to Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Sigonella during a base tour on board Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, May 1, 2025. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa, and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 04:02
    Photo ID: 9009499
    VIRIN: 250501-N-ZB518-1233
    Resolution: 4079x3263
    Size: 7.3 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Admiral Doug Verissimo Visit [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Sebastian Portieleslopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

