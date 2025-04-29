Rear Admiral Doug Verissimo Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (May 1, 2025) - Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, left, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, speaks with Sailors assigned to Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Sigonella during a base tour on board Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, May 1, 2025. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa, and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez)