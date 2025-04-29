Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, French and New Caledonian Leaders Participate in Wreath-Laying Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    US, French and New Caledonian Leaders Participate in Wreath-Laying Ceremony

    NOUMEA, NEW CALEDONIA

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    250429-N-WM182-1100 NOUMÉA, New Caledonia (April 29, 2025) Members of the French and New Caledonian veterans' association "Amicale des Combattants et Anciens des Operations Exterieures de Nouvelle Caledonie" (OPEX-NC) parade flags during a wreath-laying ceremony honoring U.S. World War II veterans at the American Memorial in Nouméa, April 29, 2025. The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked 7th Fleet staff are in New Caledonia for a scheduled port visit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 03:04
    Photo ID: 9009487
    VIRIN: 250429-N-WM182-1100
    Resolution: 5687x4062
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: NOUMEA, NC
    This work, US, French and New Caledonian Leaders Participate in Wreath-Laying Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Memorial
    Wreath laying
    World War II
    C7F

