US, French and New Caledonian Leaders Participate in Wreath-Laying Ceremony

250429-N-WM182-1100 NOUMÉA, New Caledonia (April 29, 2025) Members of the French and New Caledonian veterans' association "Amicale des Combattants et Anciens des Operations Exterieures de Nouvelle Caledonie" (OPEX-NC) parade flags during a wreath-laying ceremony honoring U.S. World War II veterans at the American Memorial in Nouméa, April 29, 2025. The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked 7th Fleet staff are in New Caledonia for a scheduled port visit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)