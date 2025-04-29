US, French and New Caledonian Leaders Participate in Wreath-Laying Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250429-N-WM182-1059 NOUMÉA, New Caledonia (April 29, 2025) U.S., French, and New Caledonian leaders participate in a wreath-laying ceremony honoring U.S. World War II veterans at the American Memorial in Nouméa, New Caledonia, April 29, 2025. The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked 7th Fleet staff are in New Caledonia for a scheduled port visit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)