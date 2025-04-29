Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Sails Near Diego Garcia [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Ralph Johnson Sails Near Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 30, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) holds station off the coast of U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, April 30. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

