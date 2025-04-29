USS Ralph Johnson Sails Near Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 30, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) holds station off the coast of U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, April 30. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 00:49
|Photo ID:
|9009439
|VIRIN:
|250430-N-ZS816-1113
|Resolution:
|5117x3411
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
