Search and Rescue Swimmers from HSM 49 det. 4 Practice Jumps off the Coast of Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 30, 2025) Cmdr. Justan Caesar, the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), contacts “Red Stinger” an MH-60R assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 det. 4 the “High Rollers” from a ridged hull inflatable boat (RHIB) staged near the jump site from search and rescue (SAR) swimmers during a (SAR) training with off the coast of U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego, April 30. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)