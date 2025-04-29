156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Communications Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, pose for a group photo during a Joint Incident Site Communications Capability training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, April 30, 2025. Throughout the training, the JISCC team deployed multiple antenna and communication systems, providing reach-back connectivity via satellite, mobile broadband, and high frequency radio to enable incident area voice, video and data services during a national emergency in preparation for hurricane season and domestic operations support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)