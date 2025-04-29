Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station [Image 16 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station

    AGUADILLA, PUERTO RICO

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    A detailed shot of a warning sign on the perimeter of a 1.2 meter Hawkeye antenna during a Joint Incident Site Communications Capability training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, April 29, 2025. Throughout the training, the JISCC team deployed multiple antenna and communication systems, providing reach-back connectivity via satellite, mobile broadband, and high frequency radio to enable incident area voice, video and data services during a national emergency in preparation for hurricane season and domestic operations support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 23:55
    Photo ID: 9009386
    VIRIN: 250429-Z-AP021-1017
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 15 MB
    Location: AGUADILLA, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station
    156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station
    156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station
    156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station
    156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station
    156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station
    156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station
    156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station
    156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station
    156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station
    156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station
    156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station
    156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station
    156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station
    156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station
    156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station
    156th Communications Squadron Training at Punta Borinquen Air National Guard Station

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download