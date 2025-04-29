Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FFSC Hosts Retirement Symposium [Image 3 of 3]

    FFSC Hosts Retirement Symposium

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 28, 2025) — Jonathan Garcia presents during a retirement symposium hosted by Fleet and Family Support Center at the installation’s Chief Petty Officers’ Club. The event featured subject matter experts discussing benefits, entitlements, and career planning to help Sailors and their families prepare for life after active duty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 21:43
    Photo ID: 9009280
    VIRIN: 250428-N-WS494-1009
    Resolution: 4920x3280
    Size: 904.58 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
